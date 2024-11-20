Yves Missi Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Missi is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to left shoulder soreness.

The Pelicans, who are already missing the majority of their regular rotation players for Wednesday, continue to be battered by injuries. Missi was a very late addition to the injury report, and that's a concern for his fantasy managers. If Missi is unable to play, Trey Jemison, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Daniel Theis could all be more involved for the Pelicans.