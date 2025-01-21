Yves Missi Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Missi (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

An illness has kept Missi off the floor in consecutive outings for the Pelicans, and the rookie big man is in danger of missing a third straight game Wednesday as well. If Missi cannot suit up against Milwaukee, Daniel Theis would be in line to make another spot start at center, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl would figure to absorb more playing time from New Orleans' bench.