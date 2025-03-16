Fantasy Basketball
Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi Injury: Iffy to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Missi (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Missi has missed the last two games due to a left ankle sprain, but he has a chance to return Monday. He has averaged 10.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 blocks over 26.5 minutes per game since the All-Star break. Karlo Matkovic would continue to see an increased workload if Missi is ruled out for Monday's contest.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
