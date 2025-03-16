Yves Missi Injury: Iffy to play Monday

Missi (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Missi has missed the last two games due to a left ankle sprain, but he has a chance to return Monday. He has averaged 10.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 blocks over 26.5 minutes per game since the All-Star break. Karlo Matkovic would continue to see an increased workload if Missi is ruled out for Monday's contest.