Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi Injury: Leaves game due to back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Missi went to the locker room in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a back injury, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Missi was checked on by trainers on the bench before leaving for the locker room. Daniel Theis and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl should see additional playing time for as long as Missi is sidelined during Friday's contest.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
