Yves Missi Injury: Leaves game due to back injury
Missi went to the locker room in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a back injury, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Missi was checked on by trainers on the bench before leaving for the locker room. Daniel Theis and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl should see additional playing time for as long as Missi is sidelined during Friday's contest.
