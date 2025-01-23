Yves Missi Injury: Likely to play Friday

Missi (illness) is probable for Friday's matchup against Memphis, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Missi has missed two consecutive contests due to the non-COVID illness, though he'll likely return to game action Friday. The rookie big man has been a mainstay in the Pelicans' starting five, and over his last 10 outings, he has averaged 8.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 assists while shooting 60.8 percent from the field in 28.4 minutes per game.