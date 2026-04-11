Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi Injury: Out again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Missi (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Missi will miss a third consecutive game. With Zion Williamson (knee), Karlo Matkovic (back) and Herbert Jones (rest) also ruled out, Kevon Looney is in line to make his third consecutive start.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
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