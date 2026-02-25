Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi Injury: Out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Missi (calf) will remain on the inactive list for Thursday's game in Utah.

Thursday will mark Missi's fifth consecutive game on the sidelines, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff. For now, he should be considered highly questionable for Saturday's rematch with the Jazz.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yves Missi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yves Missi See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 16
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 16
Author Image
Mike Barner
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
Author Image
Dan Bruno
40 days ago
NBA Cup Week Roster Moves: Streaming Options & Matchup Insights
NBA
NBA Cup Week Roster Moves: Streaming Options & Matchup Insights
Author Image
Dan Bruno
79 days ago