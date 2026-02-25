Yves Missi Injury: Out again Thursday
Missi (calf) will remain on the inactive list for Thursday's game in Utah.
Thursday will mark Missi's fifth consecutive game on the sidelines, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff. For now, he should be considered highly questionable for Saturday's rematch with the Jazz.
