Yves Missi Injury: Out with calf strain
Missi is out for Friday's game against the Bucks due to a strained left calf.
Missi was sidelined for New Orleans' final outing before the All-Star break with left calf soreness, which has since been downgraded to a strain. Saturday's matchup versus the 76ers marks the second-year big man's next opportunity to play. Karlo Matkovic and Kevon Looney should make up a timeshare for the backup center minutes behind Derik Queen on Friday.
