Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Missi (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Missi was cleared to play in Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers, though he is still dealing with lingering left shoulder soreness that could hold him out of Friday's NBA Cup matchup. If the rookie big man is unable to suit up, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Trey Jemison are candidates for an increased role.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
