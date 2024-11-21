Yves Missi Injury: Questionable for Friday
Missi (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Missi was cleared to play in Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers, though he is still dealing with lingering left shoulder soreness that could hold him out of Friday's NBA Cup matchup. If the rookie big man is unable to suit up, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Trey Jemison are candidates for an increased role.
