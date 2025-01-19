Yves Missi Injury: Questionable for Monday
Missi (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against Utah.
Missi missed his second game of the campaign Friday against the Jazz, and he was unable to practice Sunday. He remains day-to-day, however, and the Pelicans will likely see how he feels in the morning before a decision is made. If Missi is unable to play, Daniel Theis and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will likely see increased run.
