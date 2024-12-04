Yves Missi Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Missi is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns due to a right ankle sprain.

Missi is coming off one of his best performances of the season after a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double in the loss to the Hawks on Monday. He's started the last four games, scoring in double digits in each of those contests and also averaging 9.8 boards per game. If he can't go Thursday, then Daniel Theis would likely start at center.