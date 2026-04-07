Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 9:47am

Missi has a right hand sprain and is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.

Missi was a late addition to the injury report which is usually not a great sign in fantasy hoops. He was coming off a strong performance with 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and four blocks over 40 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 loss to Orlando. DeAndre Jordan and Derik Queen may see more minutes if Missi is held out.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
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