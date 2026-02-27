Yves Missi Injury: Questionable to face Utah
Missi (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Missi is in danger of missing a sixth straight game due to a left calf strain. If the second-year big man is ultimately ruled out, Karlo Matkovic and DeAndre Jordan would be candidates for increased playing time.
