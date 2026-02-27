Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi Injury: Questionable to face Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Missi (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Missi is in danger of missing a sixth straight game due to a left calf strain. If the second-year big man is ultimately ruled out, Karlo Matkovic and DeAndre Jordan would be candidates for increased playing time.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
