Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Missi (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Missi will miss his third consecutive contest due to a left calf strain, and his next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Warriors. Karlo Matkovic will likely see a bump in playing time due to Missi being sidelined.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yves Missi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yves Missi See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 16
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 16
Author Image
Mike Barner
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
Author Image
Dan Bruno
36 days ago
NBA Cup Week Roster Moves: Streaming Options & Matchup Insights
NBA
NBA Cup Week Roster Moves: Streaming Options & Matchup Insights
Author Image
Dan Bruno
75 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
79 days ago