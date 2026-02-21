Yves Missi Injury: Remains out Saturday
Missi (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Missi will miss his third consecutive contest due to a left calf strain, and his next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Warriors. Karlo Matkovic will likely see a bump in playing time due to Missi being sidelined.
