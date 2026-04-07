Yves Missi Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
Missi (hand) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
The second-year big man will miss his first game since Feb. 26 due to a right hand sprain, and his penultimate chance to play again this season will come Friday in Boston. Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones and Saddiq Bey will all dress but are not expected to play, so Derik Queen, Hunter Dickinson and Josh Oduro are likely to see increased playing time in the frontcourt.
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