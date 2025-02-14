Yves Missi Injury: Won't play in Rising Stars game

The Pelicans announced Friday that Missi has been diagnosed with a right knee hyperextension but an MRI taken Thursday night showed no structural damage. The rookie big man will not compete in the Rising Stars game at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Missi suffered his injury during Thursday's game versus the Kings but appears to have avoided a long-term issue. Bulls forward Matas Buzelis will replace him in the Rising Stars game Friday. Missi is expected to be re-evaluated ahead of New Orleans' matchup with Dallas on Feb. 21.