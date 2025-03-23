Fantasy Basketball
Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 8:56am

Missi (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Missi and Zion Williamson (back) have been downgraded from questionable to out for the first half of the Pelicans' current back-to-back set. Karlo Matkovic should start at center, but Bruce Brown, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Jordan Hawkins are also candidates for increased roles against Detroit. Missi's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the 76ers.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
