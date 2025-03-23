Yves Missi Injury: Won't play Sunday

Missi (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Missi and Zion Williamson (back) have been downgraded from questionable to out for the first half of the Pelicans' current back-to-back set. Karlo Matkovic should start at center, but Bruce Brown, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Jordan Hawkins are also candidates for increased roles against Detroit. Missi's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the 76ers.