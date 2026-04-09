Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi Injury: Won't play vs. Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Missi (hand) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Missi is slated to miss his second game in a row while on the mend from a right hand sprain. He'll have one more chance to take the floor this season Sunday in Minnesota.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
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