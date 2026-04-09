Yves Missi Injury: Won't play vs. Boston
Missi (hand) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Missi is slated to miss his second game in a row while on the mend from a right hand sprain. He'll have one more chance to take the floor this season Sunday in Minnesota.
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