Yves Missi News: Back to bench Friday
Missi is not in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Suns on Friday.
Missi was in the Pelicans' starting five for Thursday's 133-123 win over the Kings, when he finished with seven points, two rebounds, one assist, four blocks and two steals over 16 minutes. He'll revert to a bench role for Friday's contest while the Pelicans roll with a starting five of Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, Herbert Jones, Saddiq Bey and Zion Williamson.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yves Missi See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days4 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 268 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2113 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2014 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 1635 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yves Missi See More