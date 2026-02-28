Yves Missi News: Cleared to play Saturday

Missi (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Missi has been given the green light to return from a five-game absence due to a left calf strain. It's unclear how the Pelicans' rotation will be impacted by Missi's return, given that DeAndre Jordan has started in each of the last three games while rookie first-rounder Derik Queen has come off the bench in each of his last two outings. Missi averaged 6.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 blocks over 21.6 minutes per game in his 20 appearances (one start) since the new year.