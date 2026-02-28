Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi News: Cleared to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Missi (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Missi has been given the green light to return from a five-game absence due to a left calf strain. It's unclear how the Pelicans' rotation will be impacted by Missi's return, given that DeAndre Jordan has started in each of the last three games while rookie first-rounder Derik Queen has come off the bench in each of his last two outings. Missi averaged 6.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 blocks over 21.6 minutes per game in his 20 appearances (one start) since the new year.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yves Missi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yves Missi See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 16
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 16
Author Image
Mike Barner
29 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
Author Image
Dan Bruno
43 days ago