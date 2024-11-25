Yves Missi News: Coming off bench Monday

Missi is not in the Pelicans' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Pacers.

Missi was cleared to play Monday after missing Friday's game due to left shoulder soreness, but the rookie first-round pick will come off the bench in his return. Missi started in 11 straight games prior to his injury, and for the season he is averaging 7.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks over 23.2 minutes per game.