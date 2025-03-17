Yves Missi News: Double-doubles in defeat

Missi had 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes during Monday's 127-81 loss to the Pistons.

Missi recorded his 11th double-double on the season during his return from a two-game absence streak due to a sprained left ankle. He has now logged double-digit rebounds in 20 of his 64 regular-season appearances. Additionally, the rookie big man tied the game-high mark in blocks, racking up multiple swats for the 24th game this season.