Yves Missi News: Double-doubles in loss

Missi registered 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 114-110 loss to the Pacers.

Missi saw the largest workload of his campaign and recorded his third double-double in the process. Although the Pelicans are expected to get some reinforcements back Wednesday against Toronto, they are still very shorthanded in the frontcourt, meaning Missi's fantasy arrow will continue to point upward.