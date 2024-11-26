Fantasy Basketball
Yves Missi News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Missi registered 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 114-110 loss to the Pacers.

Missi saw the largest workload of his campaign and recorded his third double-double in the process. Although the Pelicans are expected to get some reinforcements back Wednesday against Toronto, they are still very shorthanded in the frontcourt, meaning Missi's fantasy arrow will continue to point upward.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
