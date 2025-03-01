Yves Missi News: Goes for 24 points Friday

Missi finished Friday's 125-108 loss to the Suns with 24 points (11-14 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 26 minutes.

Missi has been one of the most productive and consistent rookies in the 2024-25 NBA season, and the former Baylor standout recorded double-digit points for the third game in a row. He's averaging 9.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game since the beginning of February, and it seems he has locked down the starting role at center for the rest of the campaign as the Pelicans attempt to make a late push for a Play-In berth.