Yves Missi News: Grabs 10 boards, blocks five shots
Missi recorded four points (1-4 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks across 28 minutes during Monday's 129-111 victory over the Mavericks.
Missi moved into the starting lineup, with Dejounte Murray ruled out due to illness. Rather than replace Murray, the coaching staff decided to shuffle the rotation, allowing Missi to slide into the starting center role. Rewarding anyone who took a chance on him, Missi turned in a solid performance, including a season-high five blocks. While Missi is a name to monitor, recent games would suggest that he is nothing more than a streaming consideration on most nights.
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