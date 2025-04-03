Yves Missi News: Grabs 12 rebounds in loss

Missi contributed six points (3-8 FG), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 loss to the Clippers.

Missi was able to keep up with Ivica Zubac despite the lopsided loss, and he registered numbers in every major statistical category. Along with his proficiency off the glass, he registered three blocked shots and tied a season high with four assists. The rookie has carved out a nice role for himself during his first season and should be considered a frontrunner for a starting role in the 2025-26 campaign.