Yves Missi News: Heading back to bench

Missi won't start Saturday versus Cleveland.

Missi started in two of the Pels' previous three contests, most recently amassing an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double in Thursday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers. However, with Dejounte Murray (Achilles) back in the equation, Missi will move to a reserve role versus a Cavs team that is still without Jarrett Allen (knee).