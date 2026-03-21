Yves Missi News: Heading back to bench
Missi won't start Saturday versus Cleveland.
Missi started in two of the Pels' previous three contests, most recently amassing an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double in Thursday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers. However, with Dejounte Murray (Achilles) back in the equation, Missi will move to a reserve role versus a Cavs team that is still without Jarrett Allen (knee).
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