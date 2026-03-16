Yves Missi News: Joining starting five
Missi is starting Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Missi will slide into the starting rotation with Dejounte Murray (illness) sitting out Monday. Missi's last start dates back to March 5 against the Kings, when he finished with seven points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals and four blocks in 16 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yves Missi See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs5 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days14 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2618 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2123 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2024 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yves Missi See More