Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi News: Joining starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Missi is starting Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Missi will slide into the starting rotation with Dejounte Murray (illness) sitting out Monday. Missi's last start dates back to March 5 against the Kings, when he finished with seven points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals and four blocks in 16 minutes.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
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