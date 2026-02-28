Yves Missi News: Logs 12 minutes in return
Missi (calf) produced five points (2-3 FG, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 12 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 win over the Jazz.
Missi returned from a five-game absence as a result of a calf injury, logging 12 minutes off the bench. Although DeAndre Jordan has been starting, there is a decent chance he eventually drops out of the rotation and Missi absorbs some of his playing time. With that said, based on what we have seen from Missi this season, there is no reason to be adding him outside of deeper formats.
