Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi News: Logs 12 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 9:50pm

Missi (calf) produced five points (2-3 FG, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 12 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 win over the Jazz.

Missi returned from a five-game absence as a result of a calf injury, logging 12 minutes off the bench. Although DeAndre Jordan has been starting, there is a decent chance he eventually drops out of the rotation and Missi absorbs some of his playing time. With that said, based on what we have seen from Missi this season, there is no reason to be adding him outside of deeper formats.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yves Missi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yves Missi See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 16
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 16
Author Image
Mike Barner
29 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 16
Author Image
Dan Bruno
43 days ago