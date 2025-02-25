Yves Missi News: Logs double-double in win
Missi registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 109-103 win over the Spurs.
Missi recorded his first double-double since Jan. 3, marking his ninth such outing of the season. Additionally, the rookie big man recorded a block and a steal for the 20th time across 55 regular-season matchups. Missi has logged double-digit rebounds in each of his last three appearances, though he has scored in double figures in only two of his last 10 games.
