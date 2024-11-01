Fantasy Basketball
Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi News: Making first career start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Missi will start Friday's game against the Pacers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Missi will make his first career start, replacing Daniel Theis in the starting lineup. Missi was held scoreless in 12 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's loss to the Warriors. However, in his first four appearances, he averaged 8.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.3 blocks and 0.8 steals in 21.8 minutes per game.

