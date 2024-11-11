Yves Missi News: Notches first career double-double

Missi had 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 107-105 loss to the Nets.

Missi had arguably the best showing of his young NBA career following one of his worst Friday against the Magic (zero points, one rebound, one steal and one block in 20 minutes). He paced the Pelicans with 11 boards and has now recorded at least one block in three straight appearances. There's little doubt that the opportunities to develop will continue to be there for Missi, especially while Herbert Jones (shoulder) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) remain sidelined.