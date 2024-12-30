Yves Missi News: Owns paint in near double-double

Missi closed with 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and five blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 116-113 loss to the Clippers.

Missi had things locked down in the paint in Monday's contest, leading all players in blocks while ending one rebound short of a double-double in a balanced outing. Missi set a new season high in blocks, having recorded at least 10 points and eight boards on nine occasions.