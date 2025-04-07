Yves Missi News: Posts another double-double

Missi ended with 18 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 loss to the Bucks.

Missi grabbed double-digit boards for the fifth straight game, a span in which he's recorded three double-doubles, and the rookie continues to deliver solid value in the final stages of the regular season. Arguably one of the most surprising -- and productive -- first-year players in the 2024-25 campaign, Missi is ending the campaign on a hot streak with averages of 11.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game over his last 10 starts dating back to March 11.