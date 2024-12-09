Yves Missi News: Posts massive double-double

Missi finished with 18 points (6-14 FG, 6-7 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 loss to the Spurs.

Missi's standout rookie season continued Sunday as he registered his sixth double-double of the campaign. He matched his career-best mark of 14 rebounds, and he's been trending straight up in fantasy leagues. Over his last five games, he's posting averages of 13.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 28.2 minutes.