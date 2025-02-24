Yves Missi News: Pulls down career-high 15 boards

Missi closed with six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Sunday's 114-96 win over San Antonio.

The 15 boards were a career high for the rookie center, marking the fourth time in the last nine games he's reached double digits in that category. None of those performances resulted in double-doubles however, as Missi's offense remains a work in progress -- over those nine contests, he's averaging just 6.8 points while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor.