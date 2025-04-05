Yves Missi News: Records double-double in loss

Missi supplied 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 124-108 loss to the Lakers.

Despite the Pelicans' struggles, Missi has been the team's most consistent producer down the stretch. The rookie out of Baylor is a nightly lock for a high rebound total and has averaged 9.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots over 71 games.