Yves Missi News: Records double-double in win

Missi posted 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 victory over the Clippers.

Missi got the start Thursday due to the absence of Dejounte Murray (Achilles) in the second leg of this back-to-back set, and he made the most of his minutes with his first double-double since Jan. 25. Missi has been relegated to a secondary role in the rotation, and as a backup center who rarely sees over 25 minutes per game, his fantaasy potential is limited. He's averaging 5.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 assists on 18.5 minutes per game in 11 outings (three starts) since the All-Star break.