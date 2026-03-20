Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi News: Records double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Missi posted 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 victory over the Clippers.

Missi got the start Thursday due to the absence of Dejounte Murray (Achilles) in the second leg of this back-to-back set, and he made the most of his minutes with his first double-double since Jan. 25. Missi has been relegated to a secondary role in the rotation, and as a backup center who rarely sees over 25 minutes per game, his fantaasy potential is limited. He's averaging 5.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 assists on 18.5 minutes per game in 11 outings (three starts) since the All-Star break.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yves Missi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yves Missi See More
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
28 days ago