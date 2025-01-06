Yves Missi News: Records three blocks

Missi ended Sunday's 110-98 victory over Washington with 16 points (4-5 FG, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes.

Missi continues to be one of the most reliable rookies in fantasy basketball. Through 35 appearances, he's on pace to post 11th-round value in nine-category formats, averaging 9.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks. With free-throw percentage ignored, however, he jumps into the eighth-round valuation.