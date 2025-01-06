Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi News: Records three blocks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 11:29am

Missi ended Sunday's 110-98 victory over Washington with 16 points (4-5 FG, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes.

Missi continues to be one of the most reliable rookies in fantasy basketball. Through 35 appearances, he's on pace to post 11th-round value in nine-category formats, averaging 9.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks. With free-throw percentage ignored, however, he jumps into the eighth-round valuation.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now