Yves Missi News: Returns for second half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Missi (back) has returned for the second half of Friday's game against Memphis, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Missi left in the second quarter of Friday's game due to a back injury, but he was back on the floor working out with trainers before the start of the second half, per Will Guillory of The Athletic. Missi appears to be past the issue and is on the floor for the start of the second half.

