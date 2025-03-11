Yves Missi News: Returns from locker room Tuesday
Missi (ankle) returned to Tuesday's game against the Clippers with 6:28 remaining in the second quarter.
Missi limped back to the locker room with 2:59 remaining in the first quarter due to an apparent ankle injury, per the broadcast. However, the rookie big man has since returned following a brief exit, and he will likely be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way.
