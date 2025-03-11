Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi News: Returns from locker room Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 5:53pm

Missi (ankle) returned to Tuesday's game against the Clippers with 6:28 remaining in the second quarter.

Missi limped back to the locker room with 2:59 remaining in the first quarter due to an apparent ankle injury, per the broadcast. However, the rookie big man has since returned following a brief exit, and he will likely be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now