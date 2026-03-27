Yves Missi News: Starting Friday

Missi is in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Missi will replace DeAndre Jordan in the starting lineup, and it'll be Jeremiah Fears, Herbert Jones, Saddiq Bey and Zion Williamson joining him in the first unit for Friday's game. Across 10 starts this season, Missi has posted averages of 6.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 swats per contest.