Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Missi is in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Kings, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Joining Missi in the first unit for Friday's game will be Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy, Saddiq Bey and Zion Williamson. Across 12 starts this season, MIssi has averaged 6.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 swats per contest.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
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