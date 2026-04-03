Yves Missi News: Starting Friday
Missi is in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Kings, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Joining Missi in the first unit for Friday's game will be Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy, Saddiq Bey and Zion Williamson. Across 12 starts this season, MIssi has averaged 6.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 swats per contest.
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