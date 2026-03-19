Yves Missi News: Starting Thursday

Missi will start Thursday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Dejounte Murray (rest) sitting out the second half of this back-to-back set, Missi will rejoin the first unit. As a starter this season (nine games), the big man has averaged 5.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks in 22.6 minutes per contest.