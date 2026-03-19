Yves Missi News: Starting Thursday
Missi will start Thursday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
With Dejounte Murray (rest) sitting out the second half of this back-to-back set, Missi will rejoin the first unit. As a starter this season (nine games), the big man has averaged 5.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks in 22.6 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yves Missi See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs8 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days17 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2621 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2126 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2027 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yves Missi See More