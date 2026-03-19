Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Missi will start Thursday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Dejounte Murray (rest) sitting out the second half of this back-to-back set, Missi will rejoin the first unit. As a starter this season (nine games), the big man has averaged 5.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks in 22.6 minutes per contest.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
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