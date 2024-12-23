Yves Missi News: Strong showing Sunday

Missi accumulated 21 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 132-129 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Missi missed just three of his 12 shots from the field Sunday and finished just one rebound away from recording what would've been his fourth double-double of December. The rookie out of Baylor has been a pleasant surprise this season and is averaging 12.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in 10 outings this month.