Yves Missi News: Swats four shots in return
Missi (knee) recorded six points (3-8 FG), 10 rebounds, four blocks and one assist across 24 minutes in Friday's 111-103 loss to the Mavericks.
After hyperextending his right knee in the Pelicans' final game before the All-Star break on Feb. 13 versus the Kings, Missi was forced to withdraw from taking part in the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend in San Francisco. The week-long break provided Missi with sufficient time to heal from the knee injury, and he was back in action Friday as New Orleans kicked off its second-half schedule. The rookie made his mark on the defensive end, recording at least four blocks for the fifth time in 53 games.
