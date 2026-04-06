Yves Missi News: Terrific line in loss
Missi amassed 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and four blocks over 40 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 loss to Orlando.
Missi recorded his fifth double-double of the season in the loss Sunday. He's fared well in 14 starts this season, posting averages of 7.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 blocks on 60.6 percent shooting from the field.
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