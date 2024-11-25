Fantasy Basketball
Yves Missi headshot

Yves Missi News: Will play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Missi (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against Indiana, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

Missi was sidelined for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left shoulder soreness, but he will be available to play Monday. Missi was in the Pelicans' starting lineup in the 11 games prior to his injury, and over that span he averaged 7.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 24.9 minutes per game.

Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
