Zaccharie Risacher Injury: Could return Monday vs. T-Wolves
Risacher (adductor) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Risacher has been sidelined for the Hawks' last three games due to a left adductor strain, but the 2024 No. 1 overall pick has a chance to make his return Monday. Risacher is averaging 10.56 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals over 23.7 minutes per game in his rookie season.
