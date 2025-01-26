Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher Injury: Could return Monday vs. T-Wolves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Risacher (adductor) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Risacher has been sidelined for the Hawks' last three games due to a left adductor strain, but the 2024 No. 1 overall pick has a chance to make his return Monday. Risacher is averaging 10.56 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals over 23.7 minutes per game in his rookie season.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now