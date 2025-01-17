Fantasy Basketball
Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher Injury: Out again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 2:13pm

Risacher (adductor) is out for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Risacher will miss consecutive games Saturday due to left adductor irritation, and he can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Monday's matchup with the Knicks. In the 2024 No. 1 overall pick's absence against Boston, David Roddy appears primed to make his third start of the campaign after joining Atlanta's first unit in Wednesday's win over Chicago.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
